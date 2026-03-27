Jan Vishwas Bill: Simplifying Business with Major Decriminalisation

In a significant move to enhance the ease of doing business, the government introduced the revised Jan Vishwas Bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The bill, pivotal for its aim to decriminalise minor offences, proposes amendments to 79 central acts regulated by 23 ministries.

By decriminalising 717 provisions, the bill seeks to replace imprisonment for minor offences with fines, while 67 provisions aim to facilitate easier living conditions. Despite strong objections from Congress members, who argue that it undermines the Indian Constitution's structure, the bill intends to alleviate administrative burdens.

Commerce and Industry Minister Jitin Prasada clarified that the bill's reforms exclude serious offences and crucial areas such as national security. He stated that extensive consultations shaped the bill with measures like revising fines and setting up appellate authorities. The adjusted bill builds on previous successes of systematic legal reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)