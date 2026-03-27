TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Predicts Post-Election Fuel Price Surge

On Friday, prominent Trinamool Congress figure Abhishek Banerjee warned that the BJP-led central government might hike cooking gas and transport fuel prices post the assembly elections on April 29. Speaking at a campaign event in Binpur, he accused PM Modi's administration of ignoring the worsening fuel crisis in West Bengal.

In an assertive speech, Banerjee challenged the BJP to pledge no price hikes for LPG, petrol, and diesel over the next five years. Citing past increases, he expressed skepticism about such assurances, especially hinting at possible price jumps to Rs 2,000 for LPG and Rs 200 per liter for fuel from April 30.

He further accused the Modi government of measures that oppress common citizens, and retaliatory fund withholding against West Bengal. Banerjee emphasized TMC's successful social schemes, dismissing fears over their discontinuation and critiqued BJP's alleged disregard for opposition voices, highlighting clashes during political demonstrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)