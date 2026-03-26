Stem Cell Therapy for Autism Banned: NMC's New Advisory

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has taken a decisive step by declaring stem cell therapy illegal for treating Autism Spectrum Disorder, following a Supreme Court ruling. This measure aims to eliminate unauthorized practices by clinics in metropolitan and tier-2 cities falsely claiming to treat autism with such therapy, according to sources.

The advisory issued on March 25 to medical colleges, hospitals, and registered medical practitioners stipulates that stem cell therapy can now be used only for 32 specified diseases, including Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Multiple Sclerosis, and Thalassemia. This decision is based on the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) recommendations.

The Supreme Court's January 30 judgment has had a significant impact on the use of stem cell therapy, limiting it to government-approved diseases. Any treatment not aligning with Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation or Department of Health Research guidelines will be considered illegal, emphasizing compliance with ethical research standards.