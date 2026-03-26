Mass Food Poisoning at Wedding in Madhya Pradesh

In a distressing incident in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, more than 150 people reportedly fell ill after consuming a wedding meal, with food poisoning suspected to be the cause. Officials confirmed that while the situation was grave, all patients have shown improvement and are out of danger.

The event, held in Babadiya-Noabad village, gathered around 1,200 guests. Symptoms such as stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea emerged soon after the meal, leading to a significant number of guests being rushed to the Ichhawar health centre near midnight.

Immediate actions were taken, with the district hospital declaring an emergency and additional medical staff called in to manage the situation. A local MLA praised the quick response of the authorities. Investigations are underway, with food samples collected for testing to ascertain the cause of contamination.