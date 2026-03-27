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Punjab's Healthcare Revolution: Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna's Impact

Punjab's 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna' has enrolled over 30.51 lakh families, approving Rs 292 crore in free medical treatments since its launch. The program is praised for its rapid implementation, providing access to cashless medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per family. Timely payments are assured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-03-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 23:26 IST
Punjab's Healthcare Revolution: Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna's Impact
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Punjab's ambitious 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna' has swiftly become a benchmark in public healthcare, enrolling over 30.51 lakh families and sanctioning Rs 292 crore in free medical treatments in just three months, announced Health Minister Balbir Singh on Friday.

Launched on January 8, this health initiative offers cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh per family, ensuring significant financial relief and healthcare access across the state. Balbir Singh touted the scheme as a national model, citing Punjab's leading performance on all major healthcare parameters.

Singh assured that all hospital dues up to March 31 will be cleared by April 15, with a new framework ensuring quick processing of claims from April 1. The program has already reached beneficiaries across generations, making substantial healthcare impacts with treatments for complex cardiac procedures and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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