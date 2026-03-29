Left Menu

Ram Navami Prasad Incident Leaves 60 Ill in Bengaluru

Around 60 individuals fell ill after consuming 'prasad' during Ram Navami in Bengaluru Rural district. Officials reported that 400 people consumed the offering on Saturday, leading to several cases of stomach pain and other symptoms. Health officials intervened promptly, ensuring all affected were stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-03-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 22:24 IST
Ram Navami Prasad Incident Leaves 60 Ill in Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident in Bengaluru Rural district, approximately 60 devotees were taken ill after consuming 'prasad' during Ram Navami celebrations. The occurrence has prompted a thorough investigation by health authorities.

According to officials, around 400 individuals had partaken of the offering on Saturday. Many later experienced stomach distress, prompting an emergency response and hospitalization.

Senior health officials have since collected samples of the 'prasad' for forensic testing to ascertain the cause of the illness, ensuring preventive measures are in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Crackdown: Foreign Women Arrested in India with Fake Documents

Operation Crackdown: Foreign Women Arrested in India with Fake Documents

 India
2
Upholding Statehood: A Call to Action for Youth and Farmers

Upholding Statehood: A Call to Action for Youth and Farmers

 India
3
Congress Announces Strong Lineup for West Bengal Elections

Congress Announces Strong Lineup for West Bengal Elections

 India
4
CM Revanth Reddy Offers CBI Probe to Address Illegal Mining Allegations

CM Revanth Reddy Offers CBI Probe to Address Illegal Mining Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026