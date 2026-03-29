Ram Navami Prasad Incident Leaves 60 Ill in Bengaluru

In a startling incident in Bengaluru Rural district, approximately 60 devotees were taken ill after consuming 'prasad' during Ram Navami celebrations. The occurrence has prompted a thorough investigation by health authorities.

According to officials, around 400 individuals had partaken of the offering on Saturday. Many later experienced stomach distress, prompting an emergency response and hospitalization.

Senior health officials have since collected samples of the 'prasad' for forensic testing to ascertain the cause of the illness, ensuring preventive measures are in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)