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Lilavati Hospital and Starbucks Unite for Emotional Resilience and Comfort

Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre has partnered with Starbucks to introduce a comfort space on its campus, enhancing patients and caregivers' experiences beyond clinical care. This initiative reflects Lilavati's commitment to humane caregiving, offering emotional relief and building on its legacy of ethical, affordable healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:36 IST
Lilavati Hospital and Starbucks Unite for Emotional Resilience and Comfort
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Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre, a prominent multi-specialty healthcare institute in Mumbai, has joined forces with Starbucks to create a nurturing space within its campus. This collaboration is designed to provide patients, their families, and caregivers with an atmosphere of comfort and familiarity amid their challenging health journeys.

Rajiv Mehta, Permanent Trustee of Lilavati Hospital, emphasized the hospital's mission: surpassing medical excellence by focusing on the emotional experiences of patients and their support networks. The Starbucks partnership aims to extend support beyond treatment, fostering an environment of reassurance and inclusivity.

Since opening in 1997, Lilavati Hospital has expanded from 10 beds to 330, earning global recognition for its state-of-the-art medical care. With an accreditation for safety and ethics, the hospital's enduring motto remains: "More than Healthcare, Human Care."

(With inputs from agencies.)

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