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Uttarakhand CM Dhami Cracks Down on Dehradun Miscreants

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken a firm stance against law-and-order issues in Dehradun, suspending key officials and directing intensified policing. Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan has reinforced this with strategic measures to curb road rage and illegal activities, emphasizing public safety and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:40 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Cracks Down on Dehradun Miscreants
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/@pushkardhami). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed strong displeasure over the latest law-and-order incident in Dehradun, reaffirming his commitment to maintaining order in the state. Acting decisively, he suspended Deputy Excise Inspector Sobhan Singh Up and Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar, according to an official statement.

The Chief Minister directed a statewide crackdown, urging officials to act sternly against miscreants. He prioritized public safety, urging the police to adopt a strict, vigilant approach. Negligence from officials is intolerable, stressed Dhami, citing the suspensions as a warning for future actions.

Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan convened with senior Home and Police Department officials, expressing concerns about rising hooliganism. He ordered intensified police patrols and strict adherence to closing times for establishments, particularly targeting illegal bar operations, to prevent Dehradun from becoming a nightlife hotspot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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