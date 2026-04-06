ASHA Workers: The Unsung Heroes of Healthcare
ASHA workers are vital in delivering grassroots healthcare in Maharashtra, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Facing tough challenges, they ensure government healthcare services reach even remote areas. Their contributions, specifically in tribal regions, were recently honored by a government committee and an NGO programme.
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- India
In Maharashtra, Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers have been hailed as essential components of the government's healthcare delivery system. This acknowledgment comes from Vivek Pandit, Chairman of the Tribal Development Review Committee, during a recent visit to health centers in Thane district.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, ASHA workers demonstrated courage and commitment, operating in rural and remote areas under challenging conditions to implement government healthcare schemes effectively. Despite the risks, these healthcare workers ensured that essential services reached the communities in need.
Recently, in recognition of their remarkable service, almost 1,000 ASHA workers from Thane and Mumbai were honored in a ceremony organized by an NGO in Kurla. This commendation underscores the vital role ASHA workers play as 'soldiers of society' and the 'real hands of the government' in the healthcare system.
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