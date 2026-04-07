Healthcare Revolution: QCIL's Solar Shift

Quality Care India (QCIL) has announced new partnerships with AMPIN Energy and Radiance Renewables aimed at transitioning its healthcare facilities to solar energy.

The first phase affects hospitals across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra, promising a 20% reduction in electricity costs and a move towards energy independence for the healthcare industry.

This initiative by QCIL marks a strategic pivot towards sustainability, aligning healthcare operations with modern environmental standards, according to QCIL Group Managing Director Varun Khanna.

(With inputs from agencies.)