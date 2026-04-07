Healthcare Revolution: QCIL's Solar Shift
Quality Care India (QCIL) partners with AMPIN Energy and Radiance Renewables to transition its CARE Hospitals and KIMS Health facilities to solar power. Initially impacting hospitals in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra, the initiative aims to cut electricity costs by 20% and ensure stable energy operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Quality Care India (QCIL) has announced new partnerships with AMPIN Energy and Radiance Renewables aimed at transitioning its healthcare facilities to solar energy.
The first phase affects hospitals across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra, promising a 20% reduction in electricity costs and a move towards energy independence for the healthcare industry.
This initiative by QCIL marks a strategic pivot towards sustainability, aligning healthcare operations with modern environmental standards, according to QCIL Group Managing Director Varun Khanna.
(With inputs from agencies.)