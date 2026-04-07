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Building a Healthy Nation: Uttar Pradesh's Vision

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasizes the significance of mental, intellectual, and physical health for a prosperous nation while lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's health initiatives on World Health Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:19 IST
Building a Healthy Nation: Uttar Pradesh's Vision
  • Country:
  • India

On World Health Day, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, highlighted the essential roles of mental, intellectual, and physical health in building a prosperous nation.

In a message to state residents, Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing transformative healthcare schemes such as PM-JAY and the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana.

Emphasizing a balanced lifestyle as a cornerstone for health, he urged citizens to be the architects of a 'Healthy India - Healthy Uttar Pradesh'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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