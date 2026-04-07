Building a Healthy Nation: Uttar Pradesh's Vision

On World Health Day, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, highlighted the essential roles of mental, intellectual, and physical health in building a prosperous nation.

In a message to state residents, Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing transformative healthcare schemes such as PM-JAY and the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana.

Emphasizing a balanced lifestyle as a cornerstone for health, he urged citizens to be the architects of a 'Healthy India - Healthy Uttar Pradesh'.

(With inputs from agencies.)