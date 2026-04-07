Pill Power in Obesity Treatment: Convenience Meets Cost

Americans seeking weight-loss solutions are gravitating towards new oral medications offered by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, favoring their lower costs and ease of use. This trend is highlighted by seven obesity specialists interviewed by Reuters.

The competition is fierce between Novo's Wegovy and recently approved Foundayo by Lilly, both expected to capture significant market share in a sector anticipated to exceed $100 billion over the next decade.

While these pills afford greater convenience—being needle-free, lightweight, and affordable—it poses questions about broader accessibility. The costs, although reduced, may still be prohibitive for many, says Dr. Catherine Varney, an obesity medicine physician.

(With inputs from agencies.)