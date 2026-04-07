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Pill Power in Obesity Treatment: Convenience Meets Cost

Patients in the U.S. are opting for newly approved oral weight-loss drugs from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, attracted by lower costs and ease of use compared to injectable alternatives. As this segment of the obesity treatment market expands, it offers greater accessibility but raises concerns over affordability across different income groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:04 IST
Pill Power in Obesity Treatment: Convenience Meets Cost

Americans seeking weight-loss solutions are gravitating towards new oral medications offered by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, favoring their lower costs and ease of use. This trend is highlighted by seven obesity specialists interviewed by Reuters.

The competition is fierce between Novo's Wegovy and recently approved Foundayo by Lilly, both expected to capture significant market share in a sector anticipated to exceed $100 billion over the next decade.

While these pills afford greater convenience—being needle-free, lightweight, and affordable—it poses questions about broader accessibility. The costs, although reduced, may still be prohibitive for many, says Dr. Catherine Varney, an obesity medicine physician.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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