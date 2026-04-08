Empowering Minds: New Health and Wellness Hub at Ranchi University

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar inaugurated a state-of-the-art health and wellness centre at Ranchi University on Wednesday. Positioned strategically within the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre campus, the facility aims to bolster the physical, mental, and social well-being of the university's community.

In his address, Gangwar highlighted the importance of a balanced lifestyle, particularly in today's competitive world. He stressed that academic excellence is not the sole marker of success, advocating for the integration of yoga and meditation into daily routines to foster discipline and mental fortitude.

The governor emphasized the need for mental health awareness and timely counselling, noting that collaborations with leading institutes like RIMS and CIP will ensure effective support services. This cutting-edge centre could set a precedent for other educational institutions looking to empower their communities through holistic development.