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Balancing Act: Central Bank Strategy in the Face of War-Driven Inflation

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva emphasizes caution for central bankers in managing monetary policy amid Middle East conflict-induced energy price shocks. She advises against premature rate hikes due to potential growth limitations, stressing the importance of careful attention to economic conditions and inflation expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:57 IST
Balancing Act: Central Bank Strategy in the Face of War-Driven Inflation
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Central bankers need to tread carefully in adjusting monetary policies as war-driven energy price shocks affect global markets, according to IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. Speaking on Thursday, she highlighted the delicate balance required between tightening policies to prevent inflation and avoiding stifling demand.

During a prelude to the IMF and World Bank annual meetings, Georgieva argued that if the Iran ceasefire prevails and oil supply disruptions resolve quickly, central banks might maintain steady rates. This restraint could avoid crimping economic growth, a crucial factor as the Middle East conflict, initiated on February 28, strains international shipping and spikes oil prices.

Georgieva also noted the risks of unanchored inflation expectations and the need for coherent fiscal and monetary policies, cautioning against deficit-financed stimulus measures that could counteract monetary policy efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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