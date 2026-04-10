Osstem India Unveils Ambitious 2026 Roadmap: Leading Dental Innovations in India

Osstem India, a crucial subsidiary under the global dental implant titan Osstem Implant, has unveiled its strategic roadmap for 2026, encouraging trust from dentists and preference from patients. The company is focusing heavily on boosting its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts and enriching clinical education infrastructure in the Indian market.

Osstem India has pioneered the first dedicated scholarship program in the local dental implant industry aiming to elevate dental care standards. Expanding from the success of its 2024 endeavor at six dental colleges, Osstem plans to broaden this initiative to nine colleges across India by the first half of 2026, nurturing future dental specialists.

The company has also launched regional 'Micro-Clinical Training' sessions that tackle educational disparities by offering tailored courses in smaller cities. Osstem's aim is to drive the digital dentistry revolution by distributing advanced digital dentistry solutions, positioning itself as a comprehensive Global Dental Total Solution Provider.

(With inputs from agencies.)