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Digital Empowerment: Tablets to Transform Jharkhand's Community Health Workers

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari announced an initiative to provide over 42,000 community health workers with tablets within a month. This move aims to enhance digital capabilities and improve health services, focusing on reducing malnutrition and anaemia. The government aims to improve maternal and child health, with the ultimate goal of lowering the maternal mortality rate to zero.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:13 IST
Digital Empowerment: Tablets to Transform Jharkhand's Community Health Workers
Irfan Ansari
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark initiative aimed at digital empowerment, Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari announced that over 42,000 community health workers will receive tablets within a month. This move is designed to enhance their capabilities in delivering health services across the state's villages.

The announcement was made during a Safe Motherhood Day event, where Ansari emphasized the government's commitment to maternal and child health. He outlined the administration's goal to drastically reduce the maternal mortality rate and elevate Jharkhand's health services to the top of the national rankings.

Simultaneously, a statewide screening drive under the National Health Mission is actively addressing issues like malnutrition, sickle cell anaemia, thalassemia, and anaemia. Collaborating with UNICEF, the government is focusing on awareness and grassroots-level engagement to foster behavioral change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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