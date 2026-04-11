Digital Empowerment: Tablets to Transform Jharkhand's Community Health Workers

In a landmark initiative aimed at digital empowerment, Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari announced that over 42,000 community health workers will receive tablets within a month. This move is designed to enhance their capabilities in delivering health services across the state's villages.

The announcement was made during a Safe Motherhood Day event, where Ansari emphasized the government's commitment to maternal and child health. He outlined the administration's goal to drastically reduce the maternal mortality rate and elevate Jharkhand's health services to the top of the national rankings.

Simultaneously, a statewide screening drive under the National Health Mission is actively addressing issues like malnutrition, sickle cell anaemia, thalassemia, and anaemia. Collaborating with UNICEF, the government is focusing on awareness and grassroots-level engagement to foster behavioral change.

(With inputs from agencies.)