Shreyas Iyer's Heroics Propel Punjab Kings to Victory Over Sunrisers

Shreyas Iyer showcased remarkable leadership and batting prowess, steering Punjab Kings to a six-wicket triumph against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

Iyer's unbeaten 69 from 33 balls was pivotal in Punjab's successful chase of a challenging 220-run target set by the Sunrisers.

The match's foundation was laid by a formidable 99-run opening partnership for Punjab, who overcame an early onslaught from Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)