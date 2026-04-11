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Shreyas Iyer's Heroics Propel Punjab Kings to Victory Over Sunrisers

Shreyas Iyer led Punjab Kings to a thrilling six-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad by scoring an unbeaten 69 off 33 balls. The win was set up by a robust 99-run opening partnership, as PBKS chased down SRH's challenging 220-run target. Strategic captaincy and compelling batting drove Punjab's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:29 IST
Shreyas Iyer's Heroics Propel Punjab Kings to Victory Over Sunrisers
Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer showcased remarkable leadership and batting prowess, steering Punjab Kings to a six-wicket triumph against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

Iyer's unbeaten 69 from 33 balls was pivotal in Punjab's successful chase of a challenging 220-run target set by the Sunrisers.

The match's foundation was laid by a formidable 99-run opening partnership for Punjab, who overcame an early onslaught from Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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