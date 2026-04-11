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Sprint Sensation: Animesh Kujur Targets Record-Breaking Season

Animesh Kujur, a leading Indian sprinter, is determined to break the 10-second barrier in the 100m this season after adjusting his starting block technique. Despite a recent setback at the National Indoor Championships, Kujur is focused on his goals and has learned from past experiences to refine his approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:29 IST
Sprint Sensation: Animesh Kujur Targets Record-Breaking Season
Animesh Kujur
  • Country:
  • India

Star Indian sprinter Animesh Kujur, after a false start disappointment at the National Indoor Championships, has revamped his starting block strategy in pursuit of a sub-10-second 100m time this season.

The 22-year-old, who holds national records in both the 100m and 200m, triumphed at the Indian Athletics Series, showcasing his resilience and agility. Speaking post-victory at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kujur revealed his inner resolve and outlined his ambitious goals for the year.

Having learned from previous challenges, Kujur plans a selective competition schedule in 2023. He aims to peak at the Asian Games, confident in his ability to improve and deliver notable performances on the international stage.

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