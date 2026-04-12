Health Headlines Unveiled: From Genetic Discoveries to Lucrative Deals

In recent health developments, powder supplement brand AG1 is considering a sale, potentially valuing it above $2 billion. With high-profile investors like Hugh Jackman and Lewis Hamilton, AG1 is working with Goldman Sachs to explore options, although no deal is confirmed.

A study by 23AndMe reveals genetic variations impact the efficacy of GLP-1 obesity drugs. Published in Nature, the findings suggest a link between the GLP1R gene mutation and increased drug effectiveness, highlighting the role of genetics in weight loss treatments.

In a significant approval, Amgen's lung cancer drug tarlatamab is now green-lit in China for treating small cell lung cancer, announced through WeChat by its partner BeOne Medicines. Meanwhile, Replimune's skin cancer drug faces a second FDA rejection due to insufficient data from trials.

Abbott Laboratories is ordered to pay $70 million to families affected by its preterm infant formula, alleged to cause necrotizing enterocolitis. This Chicago jury verdict concludes among numerous lawsuits against the corporation.