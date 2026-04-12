Health Headlines Unveiled: From Genetic Discoveries to Lucrative Deals
The latest health news covers AG1's exploration of a sale, a genetic link to GLP-1 drug efficacy, Amgen's lung cancer therapy approval in China, FDA's rejection of Replimune's skin cancer drug, and a jury verdict against Abbott for its preterm infant formula. Celebrity investors and DNA insights highlight ongoing advancements.
In recent health developments, powder supplement brand AG1 is considering a sale, potentially valuing it above $2 billion. With high-profile investors like Hugh Jackman and Lewis Hamilton, AG1 is working with Goldman Sachs to explore options, although no deal is confirmed.
A study by 23AndMe reveals genetic variations impact the efficacy of GLP-1 obesity drugs. Published in Nature, the findings suggest a link between the GLP1R gene mutation and increased drug effectiveness, highlighting the role of genetics in weight loss treatments.
In a significant approval, Amgen's lung cancer drug tarlatamab is now green-lit in China for treating small cell lung cancer, announced through WeChat by its partner BeOne Medicines. Meanwhile, Replimune's skin cancer drug faces a second FDA rejection due to insufficient data from trials.
Abbott Laboratories is ordered to pay $70 million to families affected by its preterm infant formula, alleged to cause necrotizing enterocolitis. This Chicago jury verdict concludes among numerous lawsuits against the corporation.
- READ MORE ON:
- health
- AG1
- supplements
- genetics
- GLP1
- Amgen
- cancer
- Replimune
- Abbott
- infant-formula
ALSO READ
The Unseen Health Perks of Marriage: A Protective Shield Against Cancer?
Upgrading Cancer Care: A Step Forward for GMC Kathua
Health Sector Shifts: Cancer Deals, Supplement Sales, and Drug Approvals
Teddi Mellencamp Opens Up About New Romance Amid Cancer Battle
Major Health Developments: From Cancer Deals to Gene-linked Weight Loss Insights