Left Menu

Health Headlines Unveiled: From Genetic Discoveries to Lucrative Deals

The latest health news covers AG1's exploration of a sale, a genetic link to GLP-1 drug efficacy, Amgen's lung cancer therapy approval in China, FDA's rejection of Replimune's skin cancer drug, and a jury verdict against Abbott for its preterm infant formula. Celebrity investors and DNA insights highlight ongoing advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 10:30 IST
Health Headlines Unveiled: From Genetic Discoveries to Lucrative Deals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In recent health developments, powder supplement brand AG1 is considering a sale, potentially valuing it above $2 billion. With high-profile investors like Hugh Jackman and Lewis Hamilton, AG1 is working with Goldman Sachs to explore options, although no deal is confirmed.

A study by 23AndMe reveals genetic variations impact the efficacy of GLP-1 obesity drugs. Published in Nature, the findings suggest a link between the GLP1R gene mutation and increased drug effectiveness, highlighting the role of genetics in weight loss treatments.

In a significant approval, Amgen's lung cancer drug tarlatamab is now green-lit in China for treating small cell lung cancer, announced through WeChat by its partner BeOne Medicines. Meanwhile, Replimune's skin cancer drug faces a second FDA rejection due to insufficient data from trials.

Abbott Laboratories is ordered to pay $70 million to families affected by its preterm infant formula, alleged to cause necrotizing enterocolitis. This Chicago jury verdict concludes among numerous lawsuits against the corporation.

TRENDING

1
Amaravati: Building the Future Capital with Global Support

Amaravati: Building the Future Capital with Global Support

 India
2
CSK Bounces Back with Victory: Inside the Turnaround

CSK Bounces Back with Victory: Inside the Turnaround

 India
3
Rescue from Rajasthan: Missing Arunachal Teen Found

Rescue from Rajasthan: Missing Arunachal Teen Found

 India
4
Empowering India's Future: Prime Minister Modi Champions Women's Reservation in 2029 Elections

Empowering India's Future: Prime Minister Modi Champions Women's Reservation...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Net-Zero Transition: How the Global Economy Is Reshaping for a Climate Future

Ghana’s Financial System Needs Stronger Safeguards to Prevent Future Crises

AI Boom and Global Shocks Redefine East Asia’s Growth Path and Policy Choices

South Asia’s Growth Engine Slows as Energy Costs Rise and Jobs Struggle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026