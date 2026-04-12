Left Menu

A Milestone in Ayurveda: Bengaluru Lab Secures ISO 15189 Accreditation

The Central Ayurveda Research Institute's clinical lab in Bengaluru has become the first under the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences to receive ISO 15189:2022 accreditation in biochemistry and haematology. This achievement elevates the institute as a leading facility in Ayush research and diagnostics, exemplifying high-quality standards and patient care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:45 IST
A Milestone in Ayurveda: Bengaluru Lab Secures ISO 15189 Accreditation
  • Country:
  • India

The clinical laboratory at the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) in Bengaluru has achieved a milestone by securing ISO 15189:2022 accreditation for biochemistry and haematology, as announced by the Union Ayush Ministry. This makes it the first institute under the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences to receive this prestigious recognition.

The accreditation assures patients of accurate and reliable diagnostic services, marking CARI's transition from an entry-level NABL-certified facility to a centre of excellence. Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav highlighted the importance of this international standard for enhancing treatment and health outcomes.

The CARI laboratory, currently NABL-accredited for 50 test parameters, witnessed significant growth in diagnostic capacity, with tests rising from 2,770 in 2021 to over 1.55 lakh in 2026. The institute's outpatient department has also seen doubled footfall, reflecting increased trust in its services.

TRENDING

1
Iran's Diplomatic Standoff Highlights Trust Issues in US-Iran Talks

Iran's Diplomatic Standoff Highlights Trust Issues in US-Iran Talks

 Global
2
Church Politics: NDA Leader Criticizes Clergy’s Stance on FCRA Bill

Church Politics: NDA Leader Criticizes Clergy’s Stance on FCRA Bill

 India
3
Iran's chief negotiator blames US for failure of talks, reports AP.

Iran's chief negotiator blames US for failure of talks, reports AP.

 Global
4
BJP appoints Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as central observer for election of its legislative party leader in Bihar.

BJP appoints Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as central observer for el...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026