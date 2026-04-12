A Milestone in Ayurveda: Bengaluru Lab Secures ISO 15189 Accreditation

The clinical laboratory at the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) in Bengaluru has achieved a milestone by securing ISO 15189:2022 accreditation for biochemistry and haematology, as announced by the Union Ayush Ministry. This makes it the first institute under the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences to receive this prestigious recognition.

The accreditation assures patients of accurate and reliable diagnostic services, marking CARI's transition from an entry-level NABL-certified facility to a centre of excellence. Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav highlighted the importance of this international standard for enhancing treatment and health outcomes.

The CARI laboratory, currently NABL-accredited for 50 test parameters, witnessed significant growth in diagnostic capacity, with tests rising from 2,770 in 2021 to over 1.55 lakh in 2026. The institute's outpatient department has also seen doubled footfall, reflecting increased trust in its services.