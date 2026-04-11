Left Menu

CARI Laboratory in Bengaluru Sets New Benchmark with ISO 15189:2022 Accreditation

The Clinical Laboratory at the Central Ayurveda Research Institute in Bengaluru has achieved the prestigious ISO 15189:2022 accreditation for Biochemistry and Haematology. This marks a significant advancement in the institute's diagnostic capabilities, highlighting the Ministry of Ayush's commitment to integrating high-quality diagnostics with traditional medicine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:54 IST
CARI Laboratory in Bengaluru Sets New Benchmark with ISO 15189:2022 Accreditation
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking achievement for healthcare, the Clinical Laboratory at the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) in Bengaluru has secured ISO 15189:2022 accreditation. This milestone highlights the laboratory's enhanced status as the first under the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) to meet such esteemed international standards for Biochemistry and Haematology.

The Ministry of Ayush has emphasized that this accreditation guarantees patients precise, reliable, and globally recognized diagnostic services. Minister Prataprao Jadhav noted that such achievements are transforming Ayush infrastructure into a paragon of quality, aligning with the Ministry's vision of integrating evidence-based diagnostics with traditional medicinal systems.

CARI Bengaluru's journey to this status has been marked by previous NABL certifications and its designation as an Ayurveda Science Incubation Centre. This accomplishment, credited to Dr. Vidyashree Anchan and her team, not only underlines the institute's clinical excellence but also reinforces its pivotal role within the CCRAS framework.

TRENDING

1
Church's Unyielding Stance Amid FCRA Controversy: A Battle for Minority Voices

Church's Unyielding Stance Amid FCRA Controversy: A Battle for Minority Voic...

 India
2
PM Modi Targets TMC 'Syndicate' Ahead of State Polls

PM Modi Targets TMC 'Syndicate' Ahead of State Polls

 India
3
Kerala Election Drama: Community Voting Controversy

Kerala Election Drama: Community Voting Controversy

 India
4
Honoring Mahatma Jyotiba Phule: A Legacy of Social Reform at 200th Birth Anniversary

Honoring Mahatma Jyotiba Phule: A Legacy of Social Reform at 200th Birth Ann...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026