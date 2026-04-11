CARI Laboratory in Bengaluru Sets New Benchmark with ISO 15189:2022 Accreditation
The Clinical Laboratory at the Central Ayurveda Research Institute in Bengaluru has achieved the prestigious ISO 15189:2022 accreditation for Biochemistry and Haematology. This marks a significant advancement in the institute's diagnostic capabilities, highlighting the Ministry of Ayush's commitment to integrating high-quality diagnostics with traditional medicine.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking achievement for healthcare, the Clinical Laboratory at the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) in Bengaluru has secured ISO 15189:2022 accreditation. This milestone highlights the laboratory's enhanced status as the first under the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) to meet such esteemed international standards for Biochemistry and Haematology.
The Ministry of Ayush has emphasized that this accreditation guarantees patients precise, reliable, and globally recognized diagnostic services. Minister Prataprao Jadhav noted that such achievements are transforming Ayush infrastructure into a paragon of quality, aligning with the Ministry's vision of integrating evidence-based diagnostics with traditional medicinal systems.
CARI Bengaluru's journey to this status has been marked by previous NABL certifications and its designation as an Ayurveda Science Incubation Centre. This accomplishment, credited to Dr. Vidyashree Anchan and her team, not only underlines the institute's clinical excellence but also reinforces its pivotal role within the CCRAS framework.
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