Tragedy Strikes: Militants Target Polio Vaccination Team in Pakistan

In a grave incident in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, militants attacked a security contingent protecting a polio vaccination team, leading to the death of a police constable and injuring four others. The attack unfolded in Chapri Waziran, Hangue district, on the campaign's opening day.

The attackers targeted the police, prompting an exchange of fire that left two terrorists dead. Authorities responded with a search operation to locate the assailants, after the militants managed to retrieve their comrades' bodies.

Amidst a tense regional climate, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister denounced the attack and sought a comprehensive investigation. The attack coincided with the launch of a four-day anti-polio campaign deploying vast security to safeguard vaccination teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)