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India Condemns Attack on UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon

India condemned the attack on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, which killed a French soldier and injured three others. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs called for justice and emphasized the importance of UN personnel safety. India also highlighted its role in promoting accountability for crimes against peacekeepers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 23:07 IST
India Condemns Attack on UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon
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India has voiced strong condemnation regarding the attack on UN peacekeepers in South Lebanon, which resulted in the death of a French soldier and injuries to three others. The assault took place in the village of Ghandouriyeh, according to the United Nations.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the nation's deep respect for UN peacekeeping efforts and expressed condolences for the fallen soldier while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured personnel.

The ministry urged the Lebanese government to investigate and ensure accountability for this attack, underscoring the necessity of safeguarding UN personnel under Security Council mandates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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