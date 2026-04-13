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Tylenol Safety During Pregnancy: Unraveling the Autism Debate

A Danish study found no link between Tylenol use during pregnancy and autism in children, a finding echoed by a Swedish study. Despite a U.S. review suggesting potential risks, health officials urge caution. Meanwhile, the FDA considers a warning label update, amid controversy fueled by President Trump’s comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 23:41 IST
Tylenol Safety During Pregnancy: Unraveling the Autism Debate
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A recent Danish study has reported no association between autism in children and the use of Tylenol by pregnant women, a finding that challenges previous assumptions.

The study, encompassing over 1.5 million children born between 1997 and 2022, showed similar autism rates between those exposed to Tylenol in the womb and those who were not.

The U.S. FDA is contemplating a label change for acetaminophen following comments by President Donald Trump. Medical groups dispute these statements, emphasizing evidence-based practice.

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