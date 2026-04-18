Robotic Surgery: Revolutionizing Healthcare in Rural India

Robotic surgery is set to revolutionize healthcare accessibility in rural India, closing the gap with urban centers. Dr. Mohit Bhandari emphasized this shift at the Global Robotic Surgery Conference, highlighting advancements enabling district hospitals to offer expert care without patient migration.

India's evolving training ecosystem supports this decentralization, with states like Madhya Pradesh leading the charge in establishing robotic hubs. Public Health Minister Rajendra Shukla mentions a CSR-funded initiative equipping AIIMS Bhopal with robotic machinery to enhance services.

While technologies like humanoid assistants promise improved efficiency, the intrinsic human element in healthcare remains irreplaceable, Dr. Bhandari noted. As robotics and AI integrate further, the demand for skilled healthcare professionals is expected to grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)