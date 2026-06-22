Fifty-four injured and 18 missing after explosion at Qatar LNG site, authorities say

Fifty-four people were injured and another 18 were missing after an explosion at Qatar's core LNG processing site ‌of Ras Laffan on Sunday, authorities said. An incident during the start-up ‌of operations at Ras Laffan Industrial City resulted in an explosion and fire at the Barzan local gas supply facility on Sunday evening, QatarEnergy said in a statement. Emergency response teams ⁠were deployed ​to contain the fire, ⁠which was now under control, it said. Qatar's Interior Ministry said in a statement that ⁠54 people had been injured and 18 were missing and being searched for. It attributed ​the explosion to a "technical accident" and said there was no leak that ⁠posed a threat to public safety. It said the Qatari International Search and Rescue Group, in cooperation ⁠with ​the civil defence teams, was conducting search operations for the 18 missing people.

QatarEnergy did not indicate whether the explosion had caused any damage to ⁠the plant, which supplies gas to the domestic market. A Reuters witness earlier reported that ⁠a loud ⁠boom was heard in the capital Doha, south of the Ras Laffan facility.