Fire at training centre in India's Lucknow kills at least eight, police say
At least eight people, mostly students, were killed in a devastating fire at an animation training centre in Lucknow, northern India, with local media reporting a higher death toll of 14.
- Country:
- India
At least eight people were killed in a fire at an animation training centre in Lucknow city in northern India on Monday, authorities said.
Local media said the death toll was higher and put it at 14, adding that they were mostly students.