Construction of US-backed Ebola facility in Kenya halted, minister says

Kenya's Health Minister Aden Duale halted construction of a US-backed Ebola quarantine facility after being found guilty of contempt of court for disobeying suspension orders.

Reuters | Kenyas Health Minister Said On Tuesday He Had Ordered An Immediate Halt To The Construction Of A Usbacked Ebola Quarantine Facility At An Air Base After He Was Found Guilty Of Contempt Of Court For Failing To Observe Suspension Orders Health Minister Aden Duale Was Appearing Before A Kenyan Court That Has Blocked Construction Of The Tented Facility Near The Central Town Of Nanyuki | Updated: 23-06-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 16:46 IST
Construction of US-backed Ebola facility in Kenya halted, minister says
Aden Duale
  • Country:
  • Kenya

​Kenya's health minister said ‌on Tuesday he ​had ordered an immediate halt to the construction of a U.S.-backed Ebola quarantine facility at an ‌air base after he was found guilty of contempt of court for failing to observe suspension orders.

Health Minister Aden Duale was appearing before a Kenyan court that ‌has blocked construction of the tented facility near the central town of ‌Nanyuki, which has seen deadly protests over the plan. The facility is intended to host Americans exposed to Ebola during an ongoing outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo, which has recorded over ⁠1,000 ​cases.

Satellite imagery from ⁠June 22 reviewed by Reuters showed a build-up of tents, an increase in the amount ⁠of area paved, and progress in construction including structures that appeared to be containers, compared ​with images reviewed earlier in the month. In her sentencing, Justice Patricia ⁠Nyaundi Mande warned Duale against further disobedience and discharged him with no punishment.

Flights carrying medical equipment ⁠and ​specialist staff have continued to arrive at the air base despite the court orders, according to flight-tracking data and U.S. and diplomatic sources. A U.S. official ⁠told Reuters last week that planes were continuing to land at the air ⁠base carrying ⁠supplies for the facility, while staff were being trained on site.

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