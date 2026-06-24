Health Investment Platform Expands to Angola and Tajikistan

The Health Impact Investment Platform (HIIP) has expanded its reach with the approval of new technical assistance proposals for Angola and Tajikistan, adding two more countries to a growing international effort focused on improving primary health care systems.

The decision was announced during the Platform's third Steering Committee meeting held in Nairobi, Kenya, alongside the World Health Summit Regional Meeting. Representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO), the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) gathered to discuss strategies for increasing investment in healthcare and accelerating progress toward universal health coverage.

With the inclusion of Angola and Tajikistan, the number of countries formally participating in the initiative rises to seven. The two nations join Burundi, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan, the Maldives and Zambia, which are already implementing programmes supported by the Platform.

Health officials say the expansion reflects growing international recognition of the need for stronger and more sustainable financing models that can help countries improve access to essential healthcare services.

Platform helps countries unlock funding for health reforms

The Health Impact Investment Platform was established as a joint initiative between WHO, EIB and IsDB to support governments seeking to strengthen primary health care systems through coordinated investment planning and financing.

Rather than relying on fragmented projects funded by multiple partners with different priorities, the Platform helps countries develop a unified investment plan that aligns development partners, financial institutions and national health strategies around common goals.

The approach is designed to improve the way health investments are planned, prioritised and implemented. By helping governments identify high-impact interventions and access concessional financing, the Platform aims to ensure that limited resources are directed toward projects capable of delivering meaningful improvements in healthcare access and system performance.

Primary health care remains the foundation of most healthcare systems, providing communities with access to essential services including disease prevention, maternal and child health programmes, vaccinations and routine medical care. Strengthening these services is widely regarded as one of the most effective pathways toward achieving universal health coverage.

Focus grows as countries face financial pressures

The expansion of the Platform comes at a time when many countries are facing increasing financial challenges in the health sector. Global fiscal pressures, rising healthcare costs and declining levels of development assistance have created difficult conditions for governments attempting to maintain and expand healthcare services. These challenges have placed additional importance on initiatives that can help countries use available resources more effectively.

Supporters of the Platform argue that its country-led model offers a practical way to reduce duplication, improve coordination among funding partners and accelerate readiness for major health investments. This becomes particularly valuable when governments must balance competing priorities while continuing to strengthen health systems.

The approval of Angola and Tajikistan's proposals signals continued confidence among participating institutions in the Platform's ability to support long-term healthcare transformation. Steering Committee members described the decision as part of a broader commitment to coordinated investments that can deliver sustainable improvements in primary health care.

As the programme expands, HIIP aims to help more countries access financing for reforms that improve healthcare quality, increase equity and move health systems closer to universal coverage. Officials involved in the initiative believe stronger primary health care systems will play a central role in improving health outcomes and ensuring communities have access to essential services regardless of income or location.