Political Tensions Flare at Greater Chennai Corporation Council

Political tensions surged during a Greater Chennai Corporation Council meeting as DMK and AIADMK councillors clashed. The discord, occurring under the guidance of Mayor Priya, erupted when AIADMK Councillor KPK Sathish criticized fellow members for focusing on praising party leaders instead of addressing pressing public concerns.

The session escalated as DMK members raised sharp objections to Sathish's remarks, amplifying the contentious atmosphere. Earlier, DMK member Chittrarasu requested Mayor Priya to ensure former Chief Minister MK Stalin's portraits are displayed in all zonal offices, leading to a directive for a formal circular. Chittrarasu praised the DMK's impact over the past five years and commended Udhayanidhi Stalin's leadership.

The meeting became more heated with DMK Councillor Durairaj's critique of the current Chief Minister Vijay, particularly focusing on his conduct during assembly sessions. Durairaj implied Vijay imitates MK Stalin's gestures, further fueling allegations of political immaturity and corruption. This confrontation underscores ongoing rivalries and the commitment of DMK members to reclaim leadership roles.