Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Accuses Opposition of Political Conspiracy

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused the BJP and other opposition parties of collaborating to defame him using a fake video allegedly showing desecration of Sikh Guru photos. Mann refuted forensic evidence against him as fabricated and criticized the manipulation of religious sentiments in politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 15:07 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Accuses Opposition of Political Conspiracy
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo/@BhagwantMann). Image Credit: ANI
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) orchestrated an attack on forensic lab owners, dismissing cases against two individuals by Gurugram Police for allegedly falsifying reports in a viral video case. Mann stated in a video on X that the allegedly desecrating Sikh Guru photos was fake.

Mann criticized the Opposition, accusing BJP, Congress, and Akali Dal of colluding to tarnish his reputation. He argued that the Opposition uses religion against him in dirty politics. According to Mann, fake videos released recently don't match his appearance or mannerisms, yet falsely implicate him in the video’s virality. He reported numerous declarations that the video was false, and forensic tests supported this claim.

Mann urged the public to discern which claims are legitimate, attributing the Opposition's tactics to their weaknesses. The BJP, Congress, and Akali Dal allegedly fabricated a video to undermine him, facing backlash for alleged dirty politics. The pressure to validate the video’s authenticity allegedly led to lab owners being coerced into agreeing to false narratives. Mann maintains his commitment to his administrative agenda, focusing on electricity, housing, healthcare, and employment.

These events followed the Gurugram Police's arrest of two suspects accused of falsifying forensic reports in a case linked to Mann. ACP Naveen Sharma confirmed a complaint led to the arrest of two individuals, Ankit and Arun, for creating and spreading a counterfeit video. Allegations arose about their compensation of Rs 10 lakh from Punjab officials for the fraudulent activity.

Calls for Mann's resignation have gained momentum from Congress and BJP leaders in response to the scandal unfolding. As investigations persist, results will undergo further verification by a forensic expert.

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