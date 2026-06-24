Peace Accord Prompts Nuclear Inspections in Iran
The U.N. nuclear watchdog is set to conduct inspections in Iran following an interim peace accord with the United States. Modalities are yet to be worked out, but the agreement opens up talks on sensitive matters like Iran's nuclear program and highly enriched uranium.
The U.N. nuclear watchdog, led by Rafael Grossi, will soon inspect Iran's nuclear sites after an interim peace accord with the U.S., though details are not finalized. The agreement marks a step towards ending longstanding hostilities.
In a press conference, Grossi emphasized the importance of supervising nuclear activities, as outlined in a recent memorandum of understanding. This supervision hinges on Iran's compliance with terms concerning uranium enrichment and other sensitive nuclear issues.
The IAEA is yet to receive confirmation from Iran about the status of its enriched uranium post-attacks. There is concern over the potential for this material to be further enriched to weapon-grade levels, an issue central to ongoing discussions.
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