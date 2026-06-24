Tucker Carlson's European Expansion: ALP Nicotine Pouches to Hit 11 Markets

Tucker Carlson's ALP, a U.S. nicotine pouch brand co-owned with Turning Point Brands, plans to expand into 11 European markets starting in July. This move positions ALP as a competitive contender in the European nicotine pouch market, aiming to capitalize on its significant U.S. market presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Health News Briefs Tucker Carlsons Alp Nicotine Pouches To Launch In Europe | Updated: 24-06-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 18:31 IST
Tucker Carlson's European Expansion: ALP Nicotine Pouches to Hit 11 Markets
Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson's ALP is set to venture into the European nicotine market, with plans to launch in 11 countries come July. Co-owned by Carlson and Turning Point Brands, ALP is already recognized as a top contender in the U.S.

The brand's CEO, Lorenzo De Plano, shared with Reuters that the expansion aims to replicate ALP's success in the States, where it's currently the fourth or fifth-leading nicotine pouch label. This strategic move signals ALP's ambition to capture significant share in the European market.

ALP's entry into Europe coincides with increased scrutiny on nicotine products and reflects a growing trend for U.S. companies seeking growth opportunities across borders.

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