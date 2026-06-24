Nicotine Pouch Brand ALP Sets Sights on European Expansion

U.S. nicotine pouch brand ALP, co-owned by Tucker Carlson, targets launch in 11 European markets by 2030, aiming to rank second in the EU. Partnering with Conor McGregor for marketing, ALP plans to make major inroads, leveraging its U.S. market influence and expanding production capabilities in Lithuania.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Nicotine Pouch Brand Alp | Updated: 24-06-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 15:47 IST
Nicotine Pouch Brand ALP Sets Sights on European Expansion
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U.S. nicotine pouch brand ALP, co-owned by political commentator Tucker Carlson, is preparing to launch in 11 European markets starting in July, CEO Lorenzo De Plano revealed.

Currently holding a 2% U.S. market share, ALP plans to compete internationally and aims to become the second-largest brand in the European Union by 2030.

To bolster its market presence, ALP has partnered with former UFC champion Conor McGregor and increased its manufacturing capabilities, anticipating production of 50 million units by 2027.

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