Venezuela's Earthquake Tragedy: Rising Death Toll
Health Minister Carlos Alvarado has confirmed that the death toll from two consecutive earthquakes in Venezuela has reached approximately 235. Many victims were reported to have arrived at health centers without vital signs, highlighting the severity of the disaster's impact.
The death toll following two consecutive earthquakes in Venezuela has tragically climbed to around 235, according to Health Minister Carlos Alvarado. He disclosed this information during an interview with state television on Thursday.
Minister Alvarado reported a grim reality, stating: "We've unfortunately received about 235 patients who either arrived without vital signs or passed away upon reaching our health centers."
The news underscores the dire impact of the seismic events on the affected regions, intensifying efforts to manage the ongoing crisis.
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