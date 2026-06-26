Venezuela's Earthquake Tragedy: Rising Death Toll

The Death Toll From Two Backtoback Earthquakes In Venezuela Has Risen To Around

The death toll following two consecutive earthquakes in Venezuela has tragically climbed to around 235, according to Health Minister Carlos Alvarado. He disclosed this information during an interview with state television on Thursday.

Minister Alvarado reported a grim reality, stating: "We've unfortunately received about 235 patients who either arrived without vital signs or passed away upon reaching our health centers."

The news underscores the dire impact of the seismic events on the affected regions, intensifying efforts to manage the ongoing crisis.