Assam Flood Crisis: Accusations of Corruption and Underreported Tragedy

On Sunday, Congress leader Ripun Bora charged the Assam government with serious allegations of 'rampant corruption,' asserting that relief materials meant for flood victims are being looted, while the government's rescue operations have 'totally failed.' Speaking to ANI, Bora highlighted the government's inaction and nominal relief efforts.

Bora also cast doubt on the official death toll, stating, 'So far, 99 people have died as per the official report. However, the actual number may be higher since many bodies remain unrecovered due to inadequate recovery efforts. The government has unequivocally failed in both rescue operations and providing relief to those affected,' he added.

Criticizing the state leadership further, Bora observed during his visits to the flood-stricken areas that most of the aid is coming from private citizens rather than the government. He noted, 'The Chief Minister proclaimed that for seven days post-flood, the state failed to reach the affected areas. During my visit, I witnessed that plentiful relief materials, including food and clothing, were mostly contributed by the public.'

Meanwhile, the death toll from Assam's persistent flooding has climbed to 99, with several districts reporting fatalities, underscoring the severity of the situation statewide. As per the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) bulletin released on Saturday, the catastrophic floods have ravaged numerous regions, leading to the demise of 58 males, 23 females, and 18 children (12 males and 6 females).

Cachar district emerges as one of the worst affected with 22 deaths, while Sivasagar reports 10 fatalities. Other severely hit districts include Karimganj with nine deaths and Golaghat with seven. Additional casualties are reported across Dhemaji, Nagaon, Udalguri, Sonitpur, and Karbi Anglong. Rescue and relief operations persist as district administrations and revenue circles continue efforts to monitor water levels and deliver aid to the impacted populations. (ANI)