Sichuan Earthquake Claims Life and Injures Several

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck Sichuan province in China on Friday, resulting in one fatality and six injuries. The earthquake hit at a shallow depth of 6 km in Gao County. Authorities responded immediately, launching emergency measures to assess the impact and aid affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 18:39 IST
Sichuan Earthquake Claims Life and Injures Several
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  • China

On Friday, a 4.9 magnitude earthquake rattled China's southwestern Sichuan province, leading to one death and injuring six others, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV.

The quake's epicenter was located in Gao County, striking just after 1 p.m. local time at a shallow depth of 6 kilometers, according to information from the China Earthquake Networks Centre. CCTV stated that a person died after an exterior wall collapsed during an attempt to seek safety.

In response, local authorities have swiftly initiated emergency measures and dispatched personnel to the epicenter to evaluate the situation and provide assistance, following reports from state media.

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