Sichuan Earthquake Claims Life and Injures Several

On Friday, a 4.9 magnitude earthquake rattled China's southwestern Sichuan province, leading to one death and injuring six others, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV.

The quake's epicenter was located in Gao County, striking just after 1 p.m. local time at a shallow depth of 6 kilometers, according to information from the China Earthquake Networks Centre. CCTV stated that a person died after an exterior wall collapsed during an attempt to seek safety.

In response, local authorities have swiftly initiated emergency measures and dispatched personnel to the epicenter to evaluate the situation and provide assistance, following reports from state media.