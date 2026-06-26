WHO Strengthens Civil Society Role in Global Health

The World Health Organization (WHO) Civil Society Commission (CSC) has outlined an ambitious agenda for 2026–2028, calling for deeper and more structured partnerships between WHO and civil society organisations to address growing global health challenges. During its third Annual General Meeting, held virtually on 2 April 2026, more than 120 participants reviewed progress made over the past year and agreed on priorities for the next phase of the Commission's work.

The discussions took place against a backdrop of shrinking global health funding, rising healthcare demands and increasing pressure to reform international health governance. Participants agreed that stronger collaboration between WHO and civil society has become essential as countries face increasingly complex public health challenges.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said civil society organisations are at the forefront of global health, working directly with communities, often in the most difficult circumstances. He stressed that the current situation presents an opportunity to strengthen partnerships and build more resilient health systems through sustained cooperation.

WHO seeks lasting partnerships instead of occasional consultation

Participants agreed that health challenges such as financing gaps, fragmented health systems, mental health concerns and the growing burden of noncommunicable diseases require a more coordinated approach. They said occasional consultation is no longer enough and called for civil society to play a more consistent role in shaping global health policies alongside WHO and Member States.

Dr Tedros emphasised that WHO wants to move beyond informal engagement towards genuine partnerships that are embedded in decision-making processes rather than limited to individual consultations.

The Commission highlighted several achievements from the past year that demonstrate this shift. Civil society organisations participated in more than 20 engagements covering priority topics including universal health coverage, health financing, social participation, health emergencies, human rights and digital health.

More than 120 members also contributed through dedicated working groups, providing input into key WHO governance processes such as consultations on the General Programme of Work 14 (GPW 14) and guidance on social participation. According to the Commission, these efforts reflect a broader commitment to making collaboration with civil society more transparent, structured and effective.

New workplan focuses on governance, financing and member engagement

Building on this progress, the Commission approved its Workplan and Results Framework for 2026–2028, which is organised around five main objectives supported by five active working groups.

The priorities include strengthening governance and coordination through improved membership systems and steering committee processes, putting the WHO–Civil Society Organisation Engagement Strategy into practice by developing a CSC Playbook, advancing civil society contributions to global health policy, promoting sustainable health financing and improving communication and engagement across the Commission's global membership.

A recent member survey involving more than 120 responses from different regions also helped shape the new workplan. While respondents expressed strong commitment to the Commission's mission, they identified several areas for improvement, including clearer participation pathways, more frequent communication, practical guidance and greater emphasis on supporting country-level action.

Commission Co-Chair Ravi Ram said the organisation has established a solid foundation and is now entering a new phase focused on delivering measurable results. Members also highlighted the value of the Commission's collaborative platform, noting its contribution to WHO guidance on human rights-based approaches to health and public health emergency preparedness.

Co-Chair Wafa Al Madhagi said the coming years will focus on turning plans into action through continued collaboration between WHO and civil society organisations. She emphasised that the shared objective is to ensure community voices influence health policy at every level of the organisation while helping create stronger, more inclusive health systems worldwide.