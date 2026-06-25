From Billion-Dollar Deals to Ebola Outbreaks: Key Highlights in Health News

Recent developments in health news include Antares Therapeutics' $1.9 billion cancer drug deal with Novartis, a rise in US prescription drug prices, and Ebola outbreaks in Congo. Additional updates cover acquisitions by companies like H.B. Fuller and efforts by organizations like WHO and UNICEF in combating public health challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Health News Briefs Antares Therapeutics Signs Potential Billion Cancer Drug Deal With Novartis Antares Therapeutics Said On Wednesday It Entered A Collaboration With Novartis That Could Be Worth Up To About Billion | Updated: 25-06-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 18:28 IST
From Billion-Dollar Deals to Ebola Outbreaks: Key Highlights in Health News

Health industry headlines feature Antares Therapeutics' strategic $1.9 billion collaboration with Novartis, targeting hard-to-drug cancer therapies. The agreement underscores a trend of high-stakes partnerships aimed at tackling medical challenges previously considered intractable.

The Democratic Republic of Congo faces mounting difficulties as the Ebola outbreak rapidly spreads. Despite response efforts, the World Health Organization reports the highest first-month case total for any Ebola episode, emphasizing the urgency for international intervention and coordinated health strategies.

Meanwhile, the U.S. continues grappling with rising prescription drug prices. While new drug launch prices have seen a decline in 2025, they remain steep, especially for rare disease treatments. This reflects ongoing discussions about drug affordability and pricing policies in the market.

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