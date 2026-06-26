Canon Showcases Digital Print Solutions at Egypt Expo

Canon has strengthened its commitment to Egypt's growing printing industry by unveiling its latest commercial print technologies at TechnoPrint Expo 2026 in Cairo. Working alongside its local partner, Delta Trading, the global imaging and print solutions company demonstrated advanced production print systems designed to help businesses improve efficiency, shorten delivery times and respond to the increasing demand for high-quality, short-run digital printing.

Held from 18 to 20 June at the Cairo International Convention Centre, the exhibition brought together manufacturers, suppliers and print professionals from across the region, providing a platform to showcase new technologies that are shaping the future of the printing, packaging and advertising industries.

Advanced Printing Technologies Target Industry Growth

Canon presented a range of production print solutions aimed at helping print service providers modernise their operations and remain competitive in a rapidly changing market. The showcased technologies focused on improving productivity while delivering consistent print quality for shorter production runs, an area where customer demand has continued to grow.

Egypt has emerged as one of Africa's fastest-growing economies, creating new opportunities for the printing sector while also increasing pressure on businesses to adopt more efficient production methods. Rising customer expectations, tighter operating margins and growing demand for customised printing have encouraged many companies to accelerate their digital transformation.

Speaking at the exhibition, Ayman Aly, Marketing Director for B2B at Canon Middle East, described Egypt as one of the region's most dynamic print markets and an important focus for the company's regional growth strategy.

He said TechnoPrint Expo provided an opportunity to demonstrate how Canon's latest production print technologies can help businesses respond to changing customer needs while improving operational efficiency and creating new opportunities for growth.

Partnership with Delta Expands Local Support

Canon's participation in the exhibition was delivered in partnership with Delta Trading, a collaboration intended to strengthen support for customers in the Egyptian market. Mohamed Younes, Chief Executive Officer of Delta Trading, said the partnership highlighted how advanced production print technologies can help businesses increase productivity, reduce turnaround times and meet the growing demand for high-quality digital printing across Egypt's evolving print industry.

The collaboration reflects Canon's broader strategy of working closely with local partners to provide businesses with access to advanced technologies, technical expertise and customer support tailored to regional market needs.

According to Canon, helping print service providers modernise their operations will allow them to become more agile while expanding their ability to serve customers seeking faster production, customised printing and shorter delivery schedules.

Customer Engagement and Sustainability Take Priority

Beyond showcasing new technologies, Canon used the exhibition to strengthen relationships with customers and better understand the challenges facing the regional printing industry.

As part of its "Closer to Customer" strategy, company representatives engaged directly with visitors to discuss business requirements and identify practical solutions that support long-term growth. These conversations are intended to help Canon develop products and services that respond more effectively to changing industry demands.

Sustainability also featured prominently during the exhibition. Canon emphasised that environmental performance is becoming an increasingly important consideration for print businesses as customers seek more sustainable production methods and responsible business practices.

The company said supporting environmentally conscious printing solutions forms an important part of its long-term strategy while helping customers improve operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Through its participation in TechnoPrint Expo 2026, Canon reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the digital transformation of Egypt's printing industry. By combining advanced technologies, local partnerships and customer-focused services, the company aims to help print businesses adapt to changing market conditions, improve competitiveness and build sustainable growth in one of the region's fastest-evolving print markets.