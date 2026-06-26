DFFE Launches National Platform for Waste Economy Businesses

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has called on waste economy enterprises across South Africa to register on a new national digital platform designed to strengthen the sector through better access to information, funding opportunities and business support. The Waste Economy Enterprises Repository of South Africa (WEERSA) has been developed as a central online directory that will connect businesses operating in the waste economy while providing government with more reliable data to guide policy and investment decisions.

The initiative is expected to improve coordination across the sector and support inclusive economic growth by making it easier for both government and stakeholders to identify, engage with and assist micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs/SMMEs) involved in waste management, recycling and related activities.

Digital Repository to Improve Sector Coordination

According to the Department, WEERSA is a smart web-based and mobile-friendly platform that will serve as a national repository for businesses operating in the waste economy. The system has been created to address the long-standing challenge of fragmented and outdated information, which has made it difficult for policymakers and industry stakeholders to understand the size, location and needs of businesses in the sector.

Officials said the lack of a centralised and regularly updated database has limited the ability to design evidence-based interventions, allocate resources effectively and provide targeted support to enterprises working in waste management and recycling. By creating a single national directory, the department hopes to improve planning, strengthen collaboration and provide a clearer picture of the waste economy landscape across South Africa. The platform will also make it easier for businesses to become visible to government departments, development agencies and potential partners looking to support projects within the circular economy.

Platform to Support Growth and Funding Opportunities

The Department said WEERSA is intended to benefit both formal and informal businesses operating in the waste economy by creating stronger links between enterprises and organisations that provide financial, technical and business development support. The platform's primary objective is to maintain an accurate and reliable database of waste sector MSMEs while serving as a trusted source of information for the industry. Registered businesses will also gain easier access to information on funding opportunities, empowerment programmes and initiatives designed to strengthen enterprise development.

Another important feature of the repository is its role in connecting businesses with key stakeholders across the waste value chain. By improving communication and collaboration, the department expects the platform to encourage partnerships that can help expand recycling, waste collection, processing and other environmentally sustainable business activities. Officials believe stronger coordination will contribute to evidence-based decision-making while supporting the continued growth of South Africa's waste economy.

Eligible Businesses Encouraged to Register

The Department has invited all eligible waste economy enterprises to register on WEERSA. Businesses must have a valid Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) registration number to qualify for inclusion in the repository.

Government believes the platform will strengthen the country's transition towards a more circular economy by supporting enterprises that play an important role in reducing waste, promoting recycling and creating green employment opportunities.

Improved access to reliable information is also expected to help government identify emerging trends within the sector, monitor enterprise development and design programmes that respond more effectively to the needs of businesses.

The launch of WEERSA reflects the Department's broader efforts to build a more inclusive and sustainable waste management industry while ensuring that enterprises of all sizes have greater access to opportunities for growth, collaboration and support. By encouraging businesses to join the repository, government hopes to strengthen the sector's contribution to economic development, environmental protection and job creation across South Africa.