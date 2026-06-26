Ram Mandir Donation Scandal: Political Firestorm and Arrests Escalate

The Ram Mandir donation scandal has intensified with the resignation of two trustees and judicial remand of eight accused in a multi-lakh rupee embezzlement case. Allegations of theft by temple and bank staff have fueled a major political clash between the BJP and opposition parties, demanding accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 22:38 IST
Ram Mandir Donation Scandal: Political Firestorm and Arrests Escalate
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy surrounding alleged embezzlement at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir has escalated, marked by the resignation of two senior trustees and the judicial remand of eight individuals implicated in the scheme. This multifaceted scandal, primarily involving the systematic theft of donations by temple staff and bank employees, has ignited fierce political battles between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition factions.

In a dramatic development, Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, and trustee Anil Mishra resigned, citing moral responsibility amid the media frenzy. Their departure followed an FIR on June 25 that accused temple and bank staff of funds misappropriation. An Ayodhya court has remanded the accused until June 29, with authorities claiming to have retrieved Rs 79.85 lakh from them.

The opposition seized the opportunity to criticize the BJP, framing the incident as a betrayal of devotee trust. Leaders like Akhilesh Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal have accused the BJP of arrogance and negligence. As the legal investigation unfolds, experts call for systemic reforms to prevent further mismanagement, while the Uttar Pradesh government commits to a zero-tolerance policy against faith abuse amid ongoing political discord.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

India
3
Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines
4
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026