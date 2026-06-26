Ram Mandir Donation Scandal: Political Firestorm and Arrests Escalate

The controversy surrounding alleged embezzlement at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir has escalated, marked by the resignation of two senior trustees and the judicial remand of eight individuals implicated in the scheme. This multifaceted scandal, primarily involving the systematic theft of donations by temple staff and bank employees, has ignited fierce political battles between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition factions.

In a dramatic development, Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, and trustee Anil Mishra resigned, citing moral responsibility amid the media frenzy. Their departure followed an FIR on June 25 that accused temple and bank staff of funds misappropriation. An Ayodhya court has remanded the accused until June 29, with authorities claiming to have retrieved Rs 79.85 lakh from them.

The opposition seized the opportunity to criticize the BJP, framing the incident as a betrayal of devotee trust. Leaders like Akhilesh Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal have accused the BJP of arrogance and negligence. As the legal investigation unfolds, experts call for systemic reforms to prevent further mismanagement, while the Uttar Pradesh government commits to a zero-tolerance policy against faith abuse amid ongoing political discord.