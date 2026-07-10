OpenAI's applications chief Fidji Simo to step down

Openais Chief Of Applications Fidji Simo Said On Thursday She Will Step Down From Her Fulltime Role And Transition To A Parttime Advisory Position At The Chatgpt Maker After An Extended Medical Leave Three Months Ago

OpenAI's ​chief of applications ‌Fidji Simo said ​on Thursday she will step down from her full-time role ‌and transition to a part-time advisory position at the ChatGPT maker after an extended medical leave.

"Three months ago, I ‌had to go on medical leave after ‌a severe exacerbation of a chronic illness I’ve lived with for seven years. During that time, it became clear that the ⁠road ​to recovery would ⁠be much longer and more complex than I had anticipated—and ⁠that I needed to focus on it fully," Simo ​said in a post on X. Simo was among the ⁠three directors that joined OpenAI's board in March 2024 after ⁠Sam ​Altman returned as CEO.

"I am really sad about this and very grateful for all ⁠Fidji has done for OpenAI, and even grateful for her ⁠friendship and who ⁠she is as a person," Altman said in an X post.