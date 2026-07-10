Philippines reports bird flu outbreak among backyard birds, WOAH says

The Philippines has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu among backyard birds in Oriental Mindoro province, prompting concerns of human transmission and supply disruptions.

Reuters | The Philippines Has Reported An Outbreak Of Highly Pathogenic Hn Bird Flu Among Backyard Birds In Its Oriental Mindoro Province | Updated: 10-07-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 13:45 IST
Philippines reports bird flu outbreak among backyard birds, WOAH says
Philippines
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The ​Philippines has ​reported an outbreak ‌of highly ​pathogenic H5N1 bird flu among backyard ‌birds in its Oriental Mindoro province, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on ‌Friday.

The spread of avian influenza, ‌commonly called bird flu, has raised concerns among governments and the poultry industry after it ⁠ravaged ​flocks ⁠around the world in recent years, disrupting supply, ⁠fuelling higher food prices and raising ​the risk of human transmission.

The H5N1 ⁠virus was detected in a flock of ⁠39 ​poultry in the town of Capalan, the Paris-based WOAH said, ⁠citing a report from the Philippine authorities. ⁠All ⁠birds were subsequently culled as a precaution.

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