Ebola Crisis Escalates in Congo: Death Toll Surges
The Democratic Republic of Congo is facing a severe Ebola outbreak with confirmed cases reaching 1,759 and 600 fatalities. Recent government data highlights a surge in cases and deaths, underscoring the ongoing public health challenge within the region. Efforts to curb the outbreak continue.
Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo have sharply increased, now totaling 1,759 confirmed cases, according to the latest government data.
This alarming rise includes 600 deaths, elevating concerns and response efforts in the region.
The situation report as of Tuesday documented 51 new infections and 20 deaths in the past 24 hours.