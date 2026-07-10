Germany's lower house of parliament passes healthcare reform

Germanys Lower House Of Parliament On Friday Approved A Bill To Overhaul The Creaking Health Insurance System That Has Drawn Fierce Opposition From Drugs Companies Which Fear Tougher Pricing Measures Will Harm Profitability And Reduce Investment The Bill

Germany's ​lower house ​of parliament on ‌Friday approved ​a bill to overhaul the creaking health ‌insurance system that has drawn fierce opposition from drugs companies which fear tougher ‌pricing measures will harm profitability and ‌reduce investment.

The bill, aimed at saving €16.3 billion ($18.63 billion) now goes to the Bundesrat, ⁠the ​legislative ⁠body representing Germany's 16 federal states, where failure ⁠to win a majority could send it ​to a mediation committee.

Containing health insurance ⁠expenses, which are shared by workers and ⁠employers, ​is a central part of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's push to ⁠revive Germany's sluggish economy by reducing financial and ⁠bureaucratic ⁠burdens on companies. ($1 = 0.8747 euros)