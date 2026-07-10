Germany's lower house of parliament passes healthcare reform
Germany's lower house of parliament has approved a bill to overhaul the country's health insurance system, aiming to save €16.3 billion and reduce financial burdens on companies.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's lower house of parliament on Friday approved a bill to overhaul the creaking health insurance system that has drawn fierce opposition from drugs companies which fear tougher pricing measures will harm profitability and reduce investment.
The bill, aimed at saving €16.3 billion ($18.63 billion) now goes to the Bundesrat, the legislative body representing Germany's 16 federal states, where failure to win a majority could send it to a mediation committee.
Containing health insurance expenses, which are shared by workers and employers, is a central part of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's push to revive Germany's sluggish economy by reducing financial and bureaucratic burdens on companies. ($1 = 0.8747 euros)
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