Germany's lower house of parliament passes healthcare reform

Germany's lower house of parliament has approved a bill to overhaul the country's health insurance system, aiming to save €16.3 billion and reduce financial burdens on companies.

Reuters | Germanys Lower House Of Parliament On Friday Approved A Bill To Overhaul The Creaking Health Insurance System That Has Drawn Fierce Opposition From Drugs Companies Which Fear Tougher Pricing Measures Will Harm Profitability And Reduce Investment The Bill | Updated: 10-07-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 15:01 IST
Germany's lower house of parliament passes healthcare reform
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's ​lower house ​of parliament on ‌Friday approved ​a bill to overhaul the creaking health ‌insurance system that has drawn fierce opposition from drugs companies which fear tougher ‌pricing measures will harm profitability and ‌reduce investment.

The bill, aimed at saving €16.3 billion ($18.63 billion) now goes to the Bundesrat, ⁠the ​legislative ⁠body representing Germany's 16 federal states, where failure ⁠to win a majority could send it ​to a mediation committee.

Containing health insurance ⁠expenses, which are shared by workers and ⁠employers, ​is a central part of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's push to ⁠revive Germany's sluggish economy by reducing financial and ⁠bureaucratic ⁠burdens on companies. ($1 = 0.8747 euros)

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