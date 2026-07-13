Federal Watchdog's $5.56 Billion Recovery: A Closer Look

The U.S. federal watchdog reported $5.56 billion in recoveries and savings, despite a dip in enforcement activities to a two-year low. Major cases included penalties against a telemedicine executive and settlements with Kaiser Permanente and CVS Health, while autism services became a new focus of scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 09:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 09:30 IST
Federal Watchdog's $5.56 Billion Recovery: A Closer Look
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. health department’s federal watchdog revealed $5.56 billion in expected recoveries and projected savings over a six-month period, but the overall enforcement activity has reached its lowest in two years. This decrease poses challenges for the Trump administration's claims of an unprecedented healthcare fraud crackdown.

The Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General's semiannual report highlighted a few significant cases, such as a telemedicine executive’s 15-year prison sentence for a $1 billion fraud scheme and substantial settlements with Kaiser Permanente and CVS Health. However, the total number of enforcement actions has seen a notable decline.

Criminal and civil actions dropped to 604, with the number of exclusions from the Medicare program also decreasing. The report also highlights a changing methodology in financial reporting, amplifying the discrepancies in reported figures. Meanwhile, autism services spending, particularly for applied behavior analysis therapy, emerged as a point of contention, with audits pointing to administrative errors rather than criminal misconduct.

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