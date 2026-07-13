China Medical System Invests Heavily in Nervous System Research

China Medical System will pay Insilico Medicine up to $177 million for a central nervous system disease research program. Retired British soccer players show brain changes without cognitive decline. The U.S. health watchdog expects $5.56 billion in recoveries. A U.S. citizen tests positive for Ebola in the Congo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 10:30 IST
China Medical System Invests Heavily in Nervous System Research
  • Country:
  • China

China Medical System is set to invest up to $177 million in Insilico Medicine to fund research in central nervous system diseases. This collaborative effort targets mass-market applications, as announced by Insilico.

A recent study by Imperial College London found structural brain differences in retired British soccer players compared to non-athletes, without signs of cognitive decline.

The U.S. health department's federal watchdog has announced anticipated recoveries and savings of $5.56 billion, despite a drop in overall enforcement actions.

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