China Medical System Invests Heavily in Nervous System Research
China Medical System will pay Insilico Medicine up to $177 million for a central nervous system disease research program. Retired British soccer players show brain changes without cognitive decline. The U.S. health watchdog expects $5.56 billion in recoveries. A U.S. citizen tests positive for Ebola in the Congo.
- Country:
- China
China Medical System is set to invest up to $177 million in Insilico Medicine to fund research in central nervous system diseases. This collaborative effort targets mass-market applications, as announced by Insilico.
A recent study by Imperial College London found structural brain differences in retired British soccer players compared to non-athletes, without signs of cognitive decline.
The U.S. health department's federal watchdog has announced anticipated recoveries and savings of $5.56 billion, despite a drop in overall enforcement actions.