China Medical System Invests Heavily in Nervous System Research

China Medical System is set to invest up to $177 million in Insilico Medicine to fund research in central nervous system diseases. This collaborative effort targets mass-market applications, as announced by Insilico.

A recent study by Imperial College London found structural brain differences in retired British soccer players compared to non-athletes, without signs of cognitive decline.

The U.S. health department's federal watchdog has announced anticipated recoveries and savings of $5.56 billion, despite a drop in overall enforcement actions.