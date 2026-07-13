Africa CDC Urges Greater Protection for Ebola Response Workers

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has called for stronger protection measures for frontline health workers after 112 healthcare personnel were infected with the Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) since the outbreak began.

According to Africa CDC, 35 of the infected health workers have died, highlighting the significant risks faced by medical teams and emergency responders working to contain the disease. The agency also confirmed that a U.S. humanitarian worker supporting response efforts in Bunia has tested positive, adding fresh urgency to efforts to strengthen occupational safety across affected areas.

Health workers, laboratory staff, humanitarian organisations, community volunteers and emergency response teams continue to lead case detection, patient care, contact tracing and community engagement despite the difficult conditions. Africa CDC stressed that protecting these frontline personnel remains essential to breaking transmission chains and controlling the outbreak.

Authorities have launched an epidemiological investigation into the humanitarian worker's infection, while contact tracing and exposure risk assessments are underway. Officials said the source of exposure is still being investigated.

Africa CDC calls for faster support and better safety measures

Africa CDC Director-General Dr Jean Kaseya paid tribute to the health workers who have been infected and those who lost their lives while responding to the outbreak. He said frontline responders require reliable personal protective equipment, strong infection prevention and control systems, continuous training, psychosocial support and safe working environments to carry out their duties effectively.

Dr Kaseya also acknowledged the financial and operational support already pledged by governments and international partners. At the same time, he urged the rapid release of committed funds and additional contributions to strengthen the response and expand essential operations. The organisation said priority needs include more personal protective equipment, infection prevention supplies, training programmes, mental health support for frontline workers and operational resources needed to detect cases quickly and interrupt further transmission.

Regional response continues as investigations proceed

Through its Continental Incident Management Support Team, Africa CDC continues to support the governments of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, while coordinating closely with affected member states and international response partners. The agency has urged all organisations operating in affected areas to reinforce workplace safety measures, report suspected exposures and symptoms without delay, and ensure continuous support for staff working in outbreak zones.

Africa CDC also emphasised that the infected humanitarian worker's confidentiality, dignity and medical privacy will be protected throughout the investigation. Any further information related to the case will be released only by the responsible public health authorities in accordance with established health protocols. The agency said safeguarding frontline responders remains one of the most important elements of the outbreak response, as protecting those delivering healthcare is essential to protecting the wider community.