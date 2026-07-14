CVS Health's Landmark Settlement with FTC to Slash Drug Costs

CVS Health's Caremark has agreed to a groundbreaking settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to curb controversial rebate practices. The settlement obliges Caremark to count consumer purchases from Trump's TrumpRx towards their deductibles, a move that mimics Cigna's earlier agreement.

This decision is expected to save American consumers billions in drug costs, emphasized by FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson who stated that the agency will take a strong stand against anticompetitive practices pushing up prices. President Trump launched TrumpRx.gov to offer cheaper drug options, particularly focusing on popular weight-loss medications.

The settlement will compel CVS to give clients a choice to opt-out of rebate models, which have been criticized for withholding savings from consumers. As a result, patients utilizing the TrumpRx program will directly benefit, making medications more affordable.